25 FDI companies create about 4,000 jobs in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 15– A total of 25 foreign direct investment (FDI) companies have begun operations in Brunei, generating approximately 4,000 job opportunities, with nearly 48 percent of the positions filled by Bruneians, a government minister said.

Speaking during a Legislative Council meeting on Saturday, Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and second minister of finance and economy, highlighted the positive impact of FDI in supporting employment and economic growth in the country.

The minister said that 18 additional FDI projects are currently in the implementation phase and are expected to generate around 3,000 job opportunities when they become fully operational between 2026 and 2029.

These projects cover strategic sectors such as downstream oil and gas, food, business services, tourism and information and communication technology.

Mohd Amin Liew said this approach not only strengthens Brunei’s economic competitiveness, but also builds a foundation for more sustainable and resilient growth in line with the aspirations of Brunei Vision 2035. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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