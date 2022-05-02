UN chief calls for swift return to constitutional order in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso

DAKAR, May 2 — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Sunday evening the authorities of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso to return to “constitutional order” as soon as possible.

During a press conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, the UN chief said it is important to continue the dialogue with the three countries’ authorities to facilitate a swift return to “constitutional order.”

He also expressed his worry about the security situation in the Sahel region, and pledged to continue “robust African peacekeeping and counter-terrorism operations, implemented by the African Union and supported by the United Nations.”

He called on the entire international community to lend support to West African countries so that they can tackle the security challenges from the root.

Guterres arrived in Dakar Saturday evening. He also will visit Niger and Nigeria. (Xinhua)