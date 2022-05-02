Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica UN chief calls for swift return to constitutional order in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso
UN chief calls for swift return to constitutional order in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso
Africa

UN chief calls for swift return to constitutional order in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso

May 2, 2022

DAKAR, May 2  — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Sunday evening the authorities of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso to return to “constitutional order” as soon as possible.

During a press conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, the UN chief said it is important to continue the dialogue with the three countries’ authorities to facilitate a swift return to “constitutional order.”

He also expressed his worry about the security situation in the Sahel region, and pledged to continue “robust African peacekeeping and counter-terrorism operations, implemented by the African Union and supported by the United Nations.”

He called on the entire international community to lend support to West African countries so that they can tackle the security challenges from the root.

Guterres arrived in Dakar Saturday evening. He also will visit Niger and Nigeria.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 47
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China offers unique lessons for Africa on poverty...

February 11, 2022

Botswana and Germany launch partnership in Hydraulics and...

November 22, 2018

Namibia’s senior netball team falls to South Africa.

March 25, 2021

South  Africa on track with vaccination campaign: minister.

March 26, 2021

S. Africa urges increased support for developing countries...

December 4, 2018

Rwandan police to investigate protests at Congo refugee...

February 25, 2018

Zimbabwe commemorates 41st Heroes’ Day amid pandemic

August 9, 2021

Uganda hails China’s support in infrastructural dev’t

July 21, 2021

Mobile money services providing employment for Zambian youth.

March 26, 2021

Kenya pledges investments to boost action on mental...

May 17, 2021