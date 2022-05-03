Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Fewer babies than at Easter born at Keetmans
Fewer babies than at Easter born at Keetmans
Health

Fewer babies than at Easter born at Keetmans

May 3, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

Keetmanshoop, May 3  —  THE Keetmanshoop hospital recorded fewer births over the Workers day long weekend than it did over the Easter weekend two weeks ago.

A total of 21 babies were born at the hospital during the two long weekends with 13 new arrivals born over the Easter weekend and eight infants delivered this weekend.

The hospital recorded an equal number of births for boys and girls on Worker’s Day long weekend with four boys and four girls born at the institution as of yesterday.

Over the Easter weekend, the hospital recorded eight births for girls and five for boys, showing that the maternity ward was busier then than it was this weekend.

The Keetmanshoop Hospital is happy with all the deliveries during these periods as there were no complications.

“Childbirth will help in the development of the country’s economy through providing human resources,” one of the mothers in the maternity ward said.

Post Views: 15
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

More than 70 suspected cases of Hepatitis E...

July 3, 2018

Africa’s HIV prevalence rate estimated at 13 percent

July 12, 2020

Over 500,000 people given first COVID-19 vaccine shot...

April 7, 2021

People working long hours at higher risks of...

May 17, 2021

Namibia starts administration of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to...

December 7, 2021

UN stepping up response to Ebola epidemic in...

May 24, 2019

Zimbabwe’s capital on high alert after cholera outbreak...

December 4, 2018

Namibia’s biggest trade fair cancelled again due to...

June 30, 2021

South Africa acknowledges fears of COVID-19 vaccines hoarding.

December 17, 2020

Trump pushes 2 tln USD infrastructure package to...

April 1, 2020