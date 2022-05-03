Fewer babies than at Easter born at Keetmans

By Joe-Chintha Garises

Keetmanshoop, May 3 — THE Keetmanshoop hospital recorded fewer births over the Workers day long weekend than it did over the Easter weekend two weeks ago.

A total of 21 babies were born at the hospital during the two long weekends with 13 new arrivals born over the Easter weekend and eight infants delivered this weekend.

The hospital recorded an equal number of births for boys and girls on Worker’s Day long weekend with four boys and four girls born at the institution as of yesterday.

Over the Easter weekend, the hospital recorded eight births for girls and five for boys, showing that the maternity ward was busier then than it was this weekend.

The Keetmanshoop Hospital is happy with all the deliveries during these periods as there were no complications.

“Childbirth will help in the development of the country’s economy through providing human resources,” one of the mothers in the maternity ward said.