Botswana minister hails Chinese investment in mining sector for local economic growth

KHOEMACAU, Botswana, Feb. 6– The Chinese investment in Botswana’s mining sector injects new energy into the southern African country’s economy, Minister of Minerals and Energy Bogolo Kenewendo said on Friday.

Speaking at the expansion project groundbreaking ceremony of the China Minmetals Corporation (CMC) affiliated MMG Khoemacau mine in North West District, Botswana, Kenewendo highlighted that the output of the expanded project is forecast to account for 6 percent of Botswana’s gross domestic product, creating around 4,000 jobs.

Botswana welcomes both domestic and international investors, which benefits the local people, she noted, stressing the value of the supply chain. Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong noted that the Khoemacau project has become the biggest Chinese single investment in Botswana.

“This expansion project stands as a new and important milestone in China-Botswana economic and trade relations, reflecting the deepening of our bilateral ties and serving as a perfect model of Chinese investment supporting Botswana’s long-term development,” said the ambassador.

CMC Vice President Xu Jiqing said the company vows to implement green and environment-friendly mining, is committed to community development, citizen economic empowerment, and workforce skills development, and the expansion project costs 930 million U.S. dollars.

Speaking from Beijing, capital of China, through a video link, CMC Chairman Chen Dexin declared the official opening. The event drew over 300 participants, including representatives from the North West District council, local community, and CMC companies.

The Khoemacau project was completed and commenced operations in June 2021, with a designed annual output of 60,000 tonnes of copper and 1.6 million ounces of silver. In November 2023, MMG entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the Khoemacau Copper Mine.

The expansion is expected to increase production to over 130,000 tonnes of copper and over 4 million ounces of silver metal per year to unlock the full potential of its prized position in the emerging Kalahari Copper Belt, according to files from the company. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

