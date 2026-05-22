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Tanzania’s exports to China up 15.7 pct in 2025: minister
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Tanzania’s exports to China up 15.7 pct in 2025: minister

May 22, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, May 22 — Tanzania’s exports to China increased by 15.7 percent year on year in 2025, Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga said on Friday.

Presenting her ministry’s budget proposals for the 2026/2027 financial year in parliament in the capital, Dodoma, Kapinga said Tanzania exported goods worth 512.6 million U.S. dollars to China in 2025, up from 442.96 million dollars in 2024.

She said the major exports to China included minerals and mineral concentrates, fish fillets, sesame seeds, tobacco, sesame oil, cotton, and coffee.

Imports from China also rose significantly, Kapinga noted, increasing by 18.1 percent to 5.64 billion U.S. dollars in 2025 from 4.78 billion dollars in 2024.

She said key imports from China included agricultural equipment, motorcycles, machinery and industrial equipment, iron and steel products, corrugated iron sheets, transformers, vehicles, and pipes. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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