Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Serbia to donate 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Angola.
Serbia to donate 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Angola.
AfricaEuropeWorld

Serbia to donate 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Angola.

written by Anna Hepeni August 23, 2021

Windhoek, Aug. 23 – Serbia will donate at least 50,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Angola under an agreement signed Friday in Luanda between the two countries.
Russia’s Sputnik V is one of the five vaccine brands that are being administered in Angola, in parallel with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sinopharm.
Speaking at the ceremony, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said that the donation is a gesture of friendship and fraternity towards the Angolan people.
Angolan Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta thanked Serbia for helping the people of Angola “in this relentless struggle against COVID-19”. Enditem

Post Views: 24
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zambia’s first president Kaunda buried

July 7, 2021

Roundup: Russian shopping mall fire claims 64 lives,...

March 27, 2018

Geingob,discussBDF Shooting with Masisi.

November 10, 2020

Zimbabwe to reopen schools in March.

March 3, 2021

Cholera kills 9 in Nigeria

March 24, 2018

Ghanaian president sacks three high court judges

December 17, 2018

S. Africa starts vaccinating police

July 5, 2021

Nigeria confirms 14 killed after truck crashed into...

January 14, 2019

Mozambican writer warns about foreign intervention in counterterrorism...

April 29, 2021

Ghana to articulate Africa’s security needs at UNSC

June 26, 2021