Serbia to donate 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Angola.

Windhoek, Aug. 23 – Serbia will donate at least 50,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Angola under an agreement signed Friday in Luanda between the two countries.

Russia’s Sputnik V is one of the five vaccine brands that are being administered in Angola, in parallel with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sinopharm.

Speaking at the ceremony, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said that the donation is a gesture of friendship and fraternity towards the Angolan people.

Angolan Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta thanked Serbia for helping the people of Angola “in this relentless struggle against COVID-19”. Enditem