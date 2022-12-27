Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS Ukrainian president hopes for quick implementation of agreements with U.S.
Ukrainian president hopes for quick implementation of agreements with U.S.
POLITICS

Ukrainian president hopes for quick implementation of agreements with U.S.

December 27, 2022

KYIV, Dec. 27 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday voiced his hope for a quick implementation of agreements with the United States reached during his recent visit to Washington, the presidential press service said.
“We will not waste time. We will quickly implement everything that was agreed upon in Washington,” Zelensky said in his daily video address without specifying which agreements he was talking about.
The president said about 9 million people across Ukraine are without power, but the number of outages is gradually decreasing.
Last week, Zelensky traveled to Washington on his first foreign visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in late February.
Following the trip, Zelensky said he had reached new agreements regarding assistance for Ukraine’s energy industry.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 20
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ethiopian line up outside the Russian Embassy in...

April 21, 2022

UN chief asks Putin to bring troops back...

February 24, 2022

Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine, ready...

February 26, 2022

China’s non-CPC political parties make joint statement on...

August 4, 2022

14 mln Ukrainians flee homes amid conflict: UN

June 4, 2022

Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moscow will “draw appropriate...

June 6, 2022

Ethiopian gov’t reiterates commitment to implementation of recently...

November 14, 2022

Netherlands expels 17 Russian diplomats

March 30, 2022

Lt. Col. Damiba sworn in as Burkina Faso’s...

February 17, 2022

China firmly rejects U.S. blatant provocation, political gamble:...

August 4, 2022