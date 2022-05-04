Botswana denies allegations of ill-treatment towards former president

BY Refilwe Boleseng

GABORONE, 4 May – The Office of the President released a statement on Monday denying any hand in the unforeseen circumstances the Khama family faces at the hands of law officers in Botswana.

And since then members of the public have been assured by the office of the current head of state, President Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi, that the president cannot and has not interfered with the legal process of the peaceful nation.

The statement went on to say all institutions in Botswana are created by means of legislation, with necessary independence in process and decision making, and in that regard, there is no room for individual interference.

No citizen is above the law and would be treated accordingly if it parallels what the law dictates and no exceptions will be made, according to the statement.

The Botswana government relayed that the former president, Ian Khama, and three others, had been charged with the unlawful possession of firearms and the case is in the hands of the judiciary, who will exert independent prosecutorial authority, a mandate of the directorate of public prosecution.

The government said it wishes to put an end to these allegations that could possibly divide the country, the statement said. – Namibia Daily News