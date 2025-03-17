U.S. has no right to interfere in China-Thailand cooperation on combating cross-border illegal, criminal activities: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, March 17 — China and Thailand working together as two sovereign nations to crack down on human smuggling and other cross-border crimes is in line with domestic laws of both countries as well as international law and common practices. The United States has no right to interfere in such cooperation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a query regarding moves by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who announced sanctions including visa restriction policy that will apply to Thai government officials involved in the deportation cooperation. Noting the 40 Chinese nationals, under wrong influence, illegally crossed the border and ended up stranded in Thailand, where they were detained for over a decade, Mao said the Chinese government has the obligation and responsibility to protect its citizens and help them reunite with their families and resume normal lives.

By politicizing this issue, the United States is in nature applying double standards and trying to suppress others, Mao said, adding the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported the removal of over 270,000 noncitizens to 192 different countries during the 2024 fiscal year, marking the highest level of deportations since 2014. The United States on the one hand engages in indiscriminate deportation against illegal immigrants, yet on the other points fingers at and smears other countries’ legitimate law enforcement cooperation, and slaps sanctions and put pressures on others, said the spokesperson.

“This is typical bullying.” She said China strongly condemns all ill-intentioned vilification and illegal sanctions against China and Thailand, and firmly opposes the United States manipulating Xinjiang-related issues under the pretext of human rights, interfering in China’s domestic affairs, and disrupting the normal law enforcement cooperation between China and relevant countries. “China will continue to enhance communication and coordination with relevant countries on the basis of mutual respect and equal-footed consultation, protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens and work for stronger international law enforcement cooperation,” Mao said.