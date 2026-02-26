Trending Now
Zelensky, Trump hold phone talks on future peace talks

February 26, 2026

KIEV, Feb. 26 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Wednesday that he spoke on the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about preparations for future talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The two leaders discussed the issues their representatives are expected to address during the bilateral talks in Geneva on Thursday, as well as the upcoming meeting of the delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia planned for early March.

In a post on X, Zelensky said the Ukrainian side expects the trilateral meeting to “create an opportunity to move talks to the leaders’ level,” adding that Trump supports the move.

“This is the only way to resolve all the complex and sensitive issues and finally end the war,” he added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

