Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Ukraine spends over 28 bln USD on defense this year: PM
Ukraine spends over 28 bln USD on defense this year: PM
Europe

Ukraine spends over 28 bln USD on defense this year: PM

October 21, 2023

KYIV, Oct. 21 — The cabinet press service reported Friday that the Ukrainian government spent more than 1.031 trillion hryvnias (28.2 billion U.S. dollars) to cover the country’s defence needs this year, citing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Out of the sum, 682 billion hryvnias (18.66 billion dollars) were used to pay salaries for military personnel, and some 349 billion hryvnias (9.55 billion dollars) purchase military equipment, armour, ammunition, and other defence industry products, Shmyhal said.

The defence sector, he said, was Ukraine’s budget priority in the first nine months of this year, followed by social programs and healthcare.

Next year, Ukraine will direct “all possible resources” to support defence and security forces, Shmyhal said.

Ukraine’s draft budget 2024 envisages that next year the country will allocate at least 1.69 trillion hryvnias (46 billion dollars), or 21.6 percent of its GDP, for defense.

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

7 killed in Paris building fire

February 5, 2019

German gov’t didn’t know of mass data leak...

January 6, 2019

German Federal Administrative Court approves enactment of driving...

February 28, 2018

Two Su-34 jets collide in Russia’s Far East

January 18, 2019

Russia registers highest daily count of COVID-19-related deaths

October 5, 2021

Russian Su-27s prevent British aircraft from violating state...

October 20, 2023

Australian gov’t announces national approach to conservation of...

November 23, 2020

Petrozavodskmash conducted pre-assembly of reactor coolant pump housings...

April 13, 2022

Ukraine hands over 2nd part of EU membership...

May 9, 2022

Senegal coach Cisse vows to beat Colombia to...

June 28, 2018