Tunisia, Italy sign MoU on regulating legal migration

October 21, 2023

TUNIS, Oct. 21 — Tunisia and Italy signed Friday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to better manage the legal flow of Tunisian immigrants to Italy, according to a statement by the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The document was signed by Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nabil Ammar and visiting Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.

The two sides discussed ways to combat irregular migration and create job opportunities for Tunisian youths in Italy, said the statement.

The MoU provided an annual quota of 4,000 non-seasonal residence cards over a span of three years for Tunisian workers in Italy. (Xinhua)

