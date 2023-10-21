Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe launches China export guide for local business

HARARE, Oct. 21 — Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe on Friday launched an export guide for Zimbabwean exporters and business entities seeking to understand and penetrate the Chinese market.

The export guide e-book, which gives in-depth information and guidance on navigating the Chinese market, was launched during the Stanbic Bank China Day event held in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. The event was attended by business executives, representatives from the banking sector, exporters and manufacturers, among others.

“We have seen that a lot of our Zimbabwean companies want to enter the Chinese market, but they don’t know how to do it,” said Tapuwa Nyika, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe’s head of Trade and Africa-China Banking. “Our idea is that we want to empower our Zimbabwean companies to be able to trade with China, given that Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is a major facilitator of China-Zimbabwe trade.”

Under the theme of “creating sustainable partnerships for growth,” the Stanbic Bank China Day event aimed at fostering trade and business ties between Zimbabwe and China. Trade between the two countries has been growing over the years, underpinned by the cordial bilateral relations.

Allan Majuru, chief executive officer of ZimTrade, Zimbabwe’s export promotion agency, said China is a valuable market for Zimbabwean products. “Over the years, ZimTrade has been facilitating meetings between buyers and exhibitors in China and Zimbabwe in order to stimulate demand for local products.”

ZimTrade will attend the upcoming China International Import Expo in November, Majuru said.

Liu Baixue, vice chairperson of the Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe, said trade between China and Zimbabwe has been on a positive trajectory, adding that commodities of more varieties and quantities are going to be exported to China in the future, particularly Zimbabwe’s citrus, given the size of the Chinese market. (Xinhua)