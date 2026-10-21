Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Macron vows to prevent riots at fresh protests scheduled for Saturday
Macron vows to prevent riots at fresh protests scheduled for Saturday
Europe

Macron vows to prevent riots at fresh protests scheduled for Saturday

October 21, 2026

PARIS, Oct. 21– The French government has vowed to do everything within its power to prevent violence at fresh social demonstrations announced for Saturday, after riots around the country caused widespread destruction and thousands of arrests on Oct. 17.

French President Emmanuel Macron told media on Wednesday that the government will use all available legal tools to stop such violent scenes from reoccurring.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Qatar, Macron emphasized the government’s resolve ahead of a new round of demonstrations scheduled for Oct. 24, French television channel BFM TV said.

Addressing calls from some politicians to declare a state of emergency, Macron said such a measure was not necessary at this stage, although it could be deployed later if required.

France imposed targeted curfews in several cities after the Oct. 17 riots, and Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Tuesday that this had helped maintain calm overnight on Monday.

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Tuesday that the government would deploy soldiers from the army’s Operation Sentinelle to help prevent violence during the Oct. 24 demonstrations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 72
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Cambodia urges caution following spike in hand, foot...

August 22, 2026

Bulgarian PM announces government resignation after mass protests

December 11, 2025

EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants...

April 23, 2025

Nine terror plotters neutralized in Russia’s Dagestan

April 22, 2018

Finland’s International Gender Equality Prize goes to organisation...

November 26, 2021

Australian PM promises return of interstate travel by...

September 5, 2021

Russian users turn to Asian messaging apps amid...

April 14, 2026

Switzerland lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

February 17, 2022

Moldovan intelligence agent arrested in Moscow: FSB

January 22, 2026

Russia benefits from cooperation with China, says senior...

October 3, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.