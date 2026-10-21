Macron vows to prevent riots at fresh protests scheduled for Saturday

PARIS, Oct. 21– The French government has vowed to do everything within its power to prevent violence at fresh social demonstrations announced for Saturday, after riots around the country caused widespread destruction and thousands of arrests on Oct. 17.

French President Emmanuel Macron told media on Wednesday that the government will use all available legal tools to stop such violent scenes from reoccurring.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Qatar, Macron emphasized the government’s resolve ahead of a new round of demonstrations scheduled for Oct. 24, French television channel BFM TV said.

Addressing calls from some politicians to declare a state of emergency, Macron said such a measure was not necessary at this stage, although it could be deployed later if required.

France imposed targeted curfews in several cities after the Oct. 17 riots, and Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Tuesday that this had helped maintain calm overnight on Monday.

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Tuesday that the government would deploy soldiers from the army’s Operation Sentinelle to help prevent violence during the Oct. 24 demonstrations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 72