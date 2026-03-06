Oilfield in Iraq’s Kurdistan halts production following attack

BAGHDAD, March 6– The ministry of natural resources of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said Friday that a “terrorist attack” on an oil field in the region’s Duhok province has led to the suspension of its production.

A ministry statement said the facility, operated by the U.S.-based HKN Energy Company in the Sarsang area, sustained damage during the attack, which occurred Thursday night.

Meanwhile, a militant group calling itself the “Guardians of Blood,” affiliated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iraq’s pro-Iranian militias, said Friday that its fighters carried out a drone attack against a “vital target” in Duhok.

The group also claimed the same day responsibility for launching drone attacks “targeting a vital objective in Jordan” in a separate statement.

The group said that the attack was in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and in deterrence of the “aggression” that led to the “martyrdom” of a group of young Iraqi resistance fighters.

The attacks came amid heightened tensions following the joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran on Saturday, to which Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. assets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

