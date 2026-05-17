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Iran, Pakistan discuss border security, trade
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Iran, Pakistan discuss border security, trade

May 17, 2026

TEHRAN, May 17  — Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni met with his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday to discuss security, trade and regional peace efforts, according to IRNA.

After the meeting, Momeni said both sides agreed to implement measures to facilitate border transactions, transit and trade.

He described the Iran-Pakistan border as one of “friendship, brotherhood and security,” emphasizing that joint efforts would strengthen security. The ministers also discussed new border crossings and expanding economic and political ties.

Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for a two-day visit, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported. He expressed hope that joint efforts would lead to tangible improvements in security and cooperation.

His visit also reflects Pakistan’s ongoing role in facilitating talks between Iran and the United States aimed at consolidating peace following the April 8 ceasefire.

Pakistan has hosted previous rounds of negotiations and helped exchange peace proposals. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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