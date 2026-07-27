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South African president urges joint African efforts for lawful, orderly migration
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South African president urges joint African efforts for lawful, orderly migration

July 27, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, July 27– South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday called on African countries to work together to promote lawful and orderly migration while addressing the underlying factors that drive people to leave their home countries.

Ramaphosa made the remarks in Johannesburg at the opening of the First Ordinary Session of the Seventh Legislature of the Pan-African Parliament, amid heightened concerns over recent attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa.

Expressing regret over the mistreatment and killing of foreign nationals in the country, Ramaphosa said such incidents were partly fueled by misinformation and prejudice. He also acknowledged concerns among South Africans over the social and economic impact of illegal migration.

“As the South African government, we have taken a firm stance against any form of intimidation, vigilantism, or violence directed at foreign nationals,” Ramaphosa said. “Our response must combine firm, fair, and effective immigration management with an unwavering defense of human dignity and the rule of law.”

He said migration should be managed in a way that upholds the rights and dignity of all people, respects international conventions, and promotes social cohesion.

The president urged African countries to work together to address the factors driving migration, including conflict, instability, governance failures, poverty, and social discord. He said the continent must work to silence the guns, strengthen inclusive governance, and expand economic opportunities.

Nelson Muffuh, United Nations resident coordinator in South Africa, said human mobility has long been part of Africa’s history and development.

“Challenges relating to migration and displacement cannot be addressed through stigma, exclusion or vigilantism, but through sound public policy, regional cooperation and adherence to the rule of law,” Muffuh said.

South Africa has seen a rise in attacks targeting foreign nationals in recent months, with some migrant-owned businesses forcibly closed by vigilante groups and several people killed in the violence. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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