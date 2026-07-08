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EU stands in solidarity with Denmark over sovereignty, spokesperson says
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EU stands in solidarity with Denmark over sovereignty, spokesperson says

July 8, 2026

BRUSSELS, July 8 — The European Commission on Wednesday reiterated its support for Denmark on the issue of Greenland, after U.S. President Donald Trump once again said Greenland should be controlled by the U.S. during the NATO summit.

“Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark. Decisions about the future of Greenland are for Greenlanders and Danes to decide,” European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Olof Gill said at a daily press briefing in Brussels.

The spokesperson stressed that “territorial integrity, national sovereignty and inviolability of borders are fundamental principles of international law.”

“We will not stop defending them, and the EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland,” he said.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier Wednesday that Greenland was “not for sale,” when speaking to the media during the NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye.

Frederiksen said Denmark was a sovereign country and called on all parties to respect Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Trump said on Tuesday that Greenland “should be controlled by the U.S., not Denmark,” ahead of a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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