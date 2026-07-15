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Russia unveils anti-drone system to protect industrial facilities
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Russia unveils anti-drone system to protect industrial facilities

July 15, 2026

MOSCOW, July 15  — Russian state-owned technology corporation Rostec on Wednesday unveiled the Pautina system designed to protect industrial infrastructure from drone attacks.

Developed by RT-Project Technologies, a Rostec subsidiary, the system consists of modular metal structures forming a protective net around a facility to intercept drones.

The system can stop a 200-kg unmanned vehicle flying at a speed of 250 km per hour, Rostec said. According to the company, it can protect a range of facilities, including oil storage sites, fuel terminals, electrical substations and warehouses.

The system, currently undergoing trial operation at several fuel and energy facilities, can protect facilities higher than 25 meters and of any size, it added. The system comes amid intensifying Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including oil refineries such as the Omsk refinery, Russia’s largest, and the Moscow refinery.

According to Russian officials, the attacks have caused domestic fuel shortages and prompted the government to introduce temporary export restrictions on certain petroleum products. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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