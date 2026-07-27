Namibia hosts AU experts’ meeting on labor, social protection

WINDHOEK, July 27 — African Union (AU) experts convened in Namibia‘s capital, Windhoek, on Monday for the Experts’ Meeting of the Sixth Ordinary Session of the African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Social Development, Labor and Employment (STC-SDLE-6), aimed at reviewing continental policy frameworks and formulating recommendations for ministers later this week.

The five-day session, running from July 27 to 31, is held under the theme “Investing, Strengthening and Expanding Social Protection Systems in Africa: Critical Enablers for Inclusion, Resilience and Social Justice.” It comprises a three-day Experts’ Meeting followed by a two-day Ministerial Session.

“The session of the STC-SDLE embodies the spirit of unity, bringing together governments, workers, employers, and experts to shape policies whose intent and content must aim to uplift our people and strengthen our continent’s resilience,” said Ben Nangombe, executive director of Namibia‘s Ministry of Justice and Labor Relations, in his opening remarks.

Nangombe said the experts’ deliberations over the next three days are expected to contribute to stronger, more integrated, inclusive, and resilient social protection systems across Africa.

Sabelo Mbokazi, head of the Labor, Employment and Migration Division at the AU Commission, said the discussions are not “merely a technical exercise.”

“They are an opportunity to strengthen policy coherence, advance the implementation of Agenda 2063 and the relevant AU legal and policy instruments, and develop practical solutions that improve the lives of workers, families, and communities across the continent,” he said.

According to the AU, the meeting will focus on expanding social protection coverage, promoting decent employment, particularly for women and young people, strengthening labor migration governance, and improving protection for workers in the informal economy as African countries seek more inclusive and resilient development pathways.

Recommendations developed during the Experts’ Meeting will be submitted to the Ministerial Session for consideration and formal adoption. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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