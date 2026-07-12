U.S. launches 3rd round of strikes on Iran after ship attack in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN, July 12 — U.S. forces on Saturday launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week after a Cyprus-flagged container ship was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command said.

“Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed,” the command said in a post on social media platform X.

“In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait,” it said.

Explosions rocked several cities in southern Iran, Iran’s Press TV reported. Meanwhile, Iran said that the Strait of Hormuz was closed after a vessel traveling on an unapproved route was struck, warning that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a “severe response.”

“A vessel that had jeopardized maritime security by switching off its systems was struck and brought to a halt,” the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

As a result of the incident, the strait would remain closed “until further notice” and “until the end of U.S. interference in this region,” the statement said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in an advisory that a container ship caught fire after sustaining damage in an incident off the coast of Oman late Saturday.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 30