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Qatar says U.S. envoys in Doha, no direct talks with Iran planned
Middle East

Qatar says U.S. envoys in Doha, no direct talks with Iran planned

June 30, 2026

DOHA, June 30– Qatar confirmed on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are in Doha but will not hold direct meetings with Iranian officials.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said at the weekly press briefing that the U.S. delegation would instead meet with mediators to discuss progress in implementing the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran.

Al-Ansari also noted that the 6 billion U.S. dollars in frozen Iranian assets have yet to be transferred to Tehran. The remarks came amid conflicting accounts from Washington and Tehran over the nature of the latest contacts in Doha, with the United States describing the discussions as part of the implementation process for the MoU, while Iran has denied that direct negotiations with U.S. officials are scheduled. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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