Oman, Iran agree to continue talks on Hormuz Strait navigation

MUSCAT, July 12 — Oman and Iran have agreed to continue technical and political talks on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Oman News Agency reported Saturday. The two sides held talks in Muscat on ensuring the safety and freedom of navigation through the strait in light of recent developments, the report said.

They agreed to continue discussions at both the technical and political levels aimed at reaching necessary understandings in accordance with international law, it said. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Friday Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi would visit Oman on Saturday for consultations on the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks came amid heightened tensions following a recent exchange of attacks between the United States and Iran, triggered by alleged Iranian strikes on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, Tehran tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which about one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes, barring safe passage of Israeli- and U.S.-linked vessels.

Iran and Oman agreed in June to continue discussions through a joint working group between their foreign ministries to reach an understanding on the future management of navigation and related maritime services in the strait. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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