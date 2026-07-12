Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East Oman, Iran agree to continue talks on Hormuz Strait navigation
Oman, Iran agree to continue talks on Hormuz Strait navigation
Middle East

Oman, Iran agree to continue talks on Hormuz Strait navigation

July 12, 2026

MUSCAT, July 12 — Oman and Iran have agreed to continue technical and political talks on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Oman News Agency reported Saturday. The two sides held talks in Muscat on ensuring the safety and freedom of navigation through the strait in light of recent developments, the report said.

They agreed to continue discussions at both the technical and political levels aimed at reaching necessary understandings in accordance with international law, it said. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Friday Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi would visit Oman on Saturday for consultations on the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks came amid heightened tensions following a recent exchange of attacks between the United States and Iran, triggered by alleged Iranian strikes on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, Tehran tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which about one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes, barring safe passage of Israeli- and U.S.-linked vessels.

Iran and Oman agreed in June to continue discussions through a joint working group between their foreign ministries to reach an understanding on the future management of navigation and related maritime services in the strait. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed in Baghdad bomb attack

October 15, 2025

5 killed in Jerusalem bus shooting attack

September 8, 2025

2 Iranian air defense personnel killed in Monday...

June 9, 2026

Trump says he thinks war with Iran will...

March 17, 2026

Israel sends Iron Dome batteries, personnel to UAE:...

May 12, 2026

Israeli attacks on Gaza displace 123,000 people: UN

October 10, 2023

Snowfall shuts highway linking Afghan capital to northern...

April 7, 2026

Israel confirms extension to truce with Hamas

November 30, 2023

Agricultural products laboratory opens in S. Afghanistan

November 18, 2025

23 terrorists killed in separate engagements in NW...

November 19, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.