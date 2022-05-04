Trending Now
Africa

Twenty people killed in road accident in western Uganda: police

May 4, 2022

KAMPALA, May 4 — Twenty people were killed in a road accident Wednesday in western Uganda when a passenger bus they were travelling in veered off the road, local police confirmed.
The police in a statement issued here said the accident occurred in Kabarole District. The bodies have been taken to Buhinga Hospital mortuary.
“So far 20 people have been confirmed dead, out of whom 13 are adults while seven are juveniles. Out of the 20, 11 are male and nine are female,” the police said in a statement. “The injured have been rushed to Buhinga hospital for first aid.”
The police are yet to establish the cause of the accident.
According to police statistics, some 20,000 road accidents occur nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths and thus making Uganda among the countries with the highest traffic fatality rates.    (Xinhua)

