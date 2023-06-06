Trending Now
Current Affairs

Information Commissioners (ANIC) meeting in Nairobi, Kenya

June 6, 2023

Nairobi, Kenya, June 6 – Namibia is attending the African Regional Meeting of Information Commissioners (ANIC) in Nairobi, Kenya, from June 6-7, 2023. Which is organized by ANIC in partnership with UNESCO.

This is an opportunity for Namibia to work with other African countries on issues concerning the promotion and implementation of the Access to Information Law.
The gathering brings together information commissioners from across the continent to address, among other things, issues encountered in the implementation of Africa’s Access to Information Law and best practices.

Namibia just passed the Access to Information Law and will participate in these debates while studying best practices from other African nations that have passed similar legislation.   ~Namibia Daily News

