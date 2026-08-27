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Home InternationalHEALTH West Nile virus cases surge in Greece as 9 deaths reported last week
West Nile virus cases surge in Greece as 9 deaths reported last week
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West Nile virus cases surge in Greece as 9 deaths reported last week

August 27, 2026

ATHENS, Aug. 27  — Greece reported nine deaths from West Nile virus last week, with a further 75 new locally acquired cases. The announcement came in a weekly surveillance report released by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Thursday.

As of Aug. 26, a total of 232 locally acquired West Nile virus infections had been diagnosed and reported in Greece since the start of the 2026 surveillance period. All 19 patients who had died this year were over the age of 65, ranging from 66 to 92 years old and with a median age of 85, EODY said.

Of the total infections, 165 patients developed central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, including encephalitis, meningitis and acute flaccid paralysis. Meanwhile, 67 had mild symptoms or no CNS manifestations. A total of 73 patients remain in hospital, including 26 in intensive care units (ICUs).

By Aug. 26, cases had been recorded and investigated in 61 municipalities across 18 regional units in the regions of Attica, Thessaly, Central Macedonia, Peloponnese and Central Greece. Eastern Attica reported the largest number of new cases, EODY said.

In 2018, Greece recorded its highest annual number of West Nile virus cases, with a total of 317 infections, and 51 deaths were also reported that year, according to EODY data.

Deputy Health Minister Marios Themistokleous has said mathematical models suggest that 2026 could also become a record year, while Greek health authorities expect the current wave of infections to peak within the next one to two weeks. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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