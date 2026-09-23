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Tunisia sends medical aid to DRC to support Ebola response
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Tunisia sends medical aid to DRC to support Ebola response

September 23, 2026

TUNIS, Sept. 23– Tunisia dispatched a shipment of medicines and medical equipment to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Tuesday to support efforts to contain the ongoing Ebola outbreak, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The initiative came in response to a call by the African Union for member states to support the DRC authorities in strengthening their healthcare capacity amid the outbreak, the ministry said.

The shipment, transported aboard a Tunisian military aircraft to Kinshasa International Airport, includes medicines and medical equipment to support the DRC’s efforts to combat the disease, it added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the current Ebola outbreak in the DRC remains uncontrolled despite a modest decline in infections nationwide, as transmission shifts geographically and spreads toward an international border

The country had recorded 7,733 confirmed cases, including 3,732 deaths as of Sunday, according to the WHO. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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