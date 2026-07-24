Trending Now
Home International Ukrainian drone attacks damage warehouses in Russia’s Leningrad region
Ukrainian drone attacks damage warehouses in Russia’s Leningrad region
International

Ukrainian drone attacks damage warehouses in Russia’s Leningrad region

July 24, 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, July 24– Three people were injured after Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck warehouses in Russia’s Leningrad region early Friday, regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

A fire broke out at the warehouses operated by Russian e-commerce company Wildberries in the village of Novosaratovka in the Vsevolozhsky District after a UAV hit the facility, Drozdenko said in a statement posted on social media.

The three injured sustained wounds of moderate severity and were hospitalized for treatment, he added.

Also, a UAV strike caused the partial collapse of structures at a warehouse belonging to the Severnaya poultry farm in the settlement of Sinyavino in the Kirovsky District. No casualties were reported, the governor said.

Drozdenko further said Russian air defense forces had shot down 59 Ukrainian UAVs over the region.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said the city also came under attack by Ukrainian military UAVs on Friday morning, prompting the activation of air defense systems.

Beglov said that the strike hit civilian infrastructure along Moskovskoye Highway, where emergency crews are working to deal with the aftermath. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia pushes reforms to advance oil, gas sector...

April 15, 2026

Major childhood obesity strategy launched in Australia

May 4, 2026

Xi lauds China-Russia ties as example of major-country...

September 2, 2025

Iranian, U.S. forces clash at sea as Iran...

June 11, 2026

Heavy fighting bursts in Syria between government forces,...

October 9, 2025

G20 Johannesburg summit adopts declaration despite U.S. boycott

November 23, 2025

Police discover nearly 400 firearms, military equipments in...

October 6, 2025

U.S. to “rightsize” NATO force contributions

June 3, 2026

China, Malaysia to hold joint military drill

October 8, 2025

12 killed in Israeli airstrike in S. Gaza:...

September 2, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.