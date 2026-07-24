Ukrainian drone attacks damage warehouses in Russia’s Leningrad region

ST. PETERSBURG, July 24– Three people were injured after Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck warehouses in Russia’s Leningrad region early Friday, regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

A fire broke out at the warehouses operated by Russian e-commerce company Wildberries in the village of Novosaratovka in the Vsevolozhsky District after a UAV hit the facility, Drozdenko said in a statement posted on social media.

The three injured sustained wounds of moderate severity and were hospitalized for treatment, he added.

Also, a UAV strike caused the partial collapse of structures at a warehouse belonging to the Severnaya poultry farm in the settlement of Sinyavino in the Kirovsky District. No casualties were reported, the governor said.

Drozdenko further said Russian air defense forces had shot down 59 Ukrainian UAVs over the region.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said the city also came under attack by Ukrainian military UAVs on Friday morning, prompting the activation of air defense systems.

Beglov said that the strike hit civilian infrastructure along Moskovskoye Highway, where emergency crews are working to deal with the aftermath. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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