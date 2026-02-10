Namibia to ease licensing for small embedded electricity projects

WINDHOEK, Feb. 10– Namibia’s Electricity Control Board (ECB) is developing simplified license conditions for small embedded electricity generators and pilot projects to reduce regulatory barriers while supporting orderly growth in the power sector, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a stakeholder consultation workshop in Windhoek, ECB Chief Executive Officer Robert N. Kahimise said the initiative aims to provide regulatory clarity while facilitating the orderly expansion of embedded generation and pilot projects.

Under Namibia’s Electricity Act of 2007, all electricity-related activities require licensing or formal exemption, though Kahimise noted that excessive regulation can act as a barrier to entry, particularly for smaller generation projects.

To address this challenge, the ECB initiated a project to investigate the categorization of generation projects that could qualify for a simplified licensing process, he said.

According to Kahimise, the proposed simplified license conditions are intended to provide a clear, consistent and transparent regulatory framework that supports project development while ensuring accountability and compliance throughout the lifecycle of embedded generation facilities and pilot projects.

Namibia relies heavily on imported electricity, though hydropower and thermal plants provide some domestic supply. With abundant solar and wind potential, small-scale renewable generation is growing but hampered by complex licensing. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

