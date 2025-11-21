Trending Now
Home International Russian forces capture key city in Ukraine’s Kharkov region: Russian general
Russian forces capture key city in Ukraine’s Kharkov region: Russian general
International

Russian forces capture key city in Ukraine’s Kharkov region: Russian general

November 21, 2025

MOSCOW, Nov. 21 — Russian forces have taken control of the strategic city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region in eastern Ukraine, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said Thursday.

Units of the Zapad (West) group have seized the city of Kupyansk and are continuing to destroy Ukrainian forces encircled on the left bank of the Oskol River, Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gerasimov said that advances are underway in Krasnoarmeysk, another strategic city in eastern Ukraine, adding that over 75 percent of the city’s territory is now under Russian control.

Russian troops have taken 13 villages since the beginning of November — six in the Dnipropetrovsk region and seven in the Zaporizhzhia region, he said.

Kupyansk is a key logistics hub and defense stronghold for Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov region. Russia previously controlled the city from February to September 2022, during which time it served as the region’s administrative center. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 60
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

BRITAIN-LONDON-DEFENSE SUMMIT-UKRAINE-PEACE PLAN

March 3, 2025

HKSAR gov’t decries so-called U.S. report smearing Hong...

November 19, 2025

African officials urge swift action to curb rising...

November 17, 2025

China overtakes U.S. as Germany’s top trading partner...

October 24, 2025

Chinese defense ministry slams Taiwan authorities’ increase of...

August 28, 2025

14 UN Security Council members call for Gaza...

August 28, 2025

10 killed, 30 injured in suicide attack in...

September 30, 2025

Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City as...

September 25, 2025

China successfully launches new satellite

October 26, 2025

China condemns U.S. harassment, interrogation, repatriation of Chinese...

October 10, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.