Trump says “only kidding” about UFC chief Dana White becoming next White House press secretary

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9 — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was “only kidding” when he suggested Dana White, president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), could become his next White House press secretary.

“I will tell you, I was only kidding,” Trump told reporters, explaining that he had posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters as potential assistants to White as part of the joke.

In a Saturday post on Truth Social, Trump said he had offered White the position.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump wrote.

“I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country.” “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left.

Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” Trump added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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