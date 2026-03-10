DPRK slams U.S.-S. Korea military drills as “further destroying” regional stability

PYONGYANG, March 10– The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has slammed the ongoing U.S.-South Korea military exercises as “further destroying the stability of the region,” reported the official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said the large-scale joint military drill Freedom Shield is not a “military game” but a “provocative and aggressive war rehearsal” designed to simulate and plan the confrontation with the DPRK.

“The recent global geopolitical crisis and complicated international events prove that all military maneuvers of the field warfare troops, to be conducted by the enemy states, assume no distinction between defence and attack, training and actual warfare, and that they should be suppressed through an extraordinarily overwhelming and preemptive super-offensive,” Kim was quoted as saying.

“The security sphere of the DPRK is absolutely inviolable,” Kim noted, adding that the country will thoroughly defend the security of the Korean Peninsula and the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

