Afghanistan approves 11 development projects

December 2, 2025

KABUL, Dec. 2 — The Afghan government’s national procurement commission has approved 11 development projects valued at 1.5 billion afghani (over 22.5 million U.S. dollars) to boost infrastructure, healthcare, and economic opportunities, the office of the deputy prime minister for economic affairs announced Tuesday.

The decision was made during a commission meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Out of 30 proposals reviewed across multiple sectors, 11 strategic initiatives were granted final approval, according to the office’s statement.

The approved projects are projected to create thousands of employment opportunities for local communities, aligning with the government’s broader push to stimulate economic recovery and alleviate hardship in a country still rebuilding from decades of conflict, it said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

