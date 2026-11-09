Power interruptions affect water supply in parts of Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Nov. 9 — Brunei’s Public Works Department (PWD) under the Ministry of Development said some areas in the Brunei-Muara and Tutong districts are experiencing water supply disruptions following electrical interruptions that affected two water treatment plants in Tutong.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the department said the water treatment plants suffered electrical supply interruptions on Nov. 7, and again in the early hours of Nov. 8.

The PWD is carrying out further investigations to determine the exact cause and to take the necessary measures to restore electricity supply and normal plant operations.

The department advised the public to use water wisely while inspection and recovery works are ongoing.

Blue water tanks have been placed at several locations to assist affected residents.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 6