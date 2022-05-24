The Bank Windhoek Relay attracts 244 participants

Windhoek, May 24 — On Wednesday, 18 May 2022, the 2022 Bank Windhoek Relay hosted its awards ceremony in Windhoek. With COVID-19 social distance measures in place, the winning team’s sole representatives collected their awards on behalf of the rest of their teams. This year’s Relay saw 244 running enthusiasts and avid walkers come together physically and virtually in the spirit of raising funds to combat hunger.

The overall winners were the Tsumeb Runners Club, who won with a time of 1:17:26. Team Resilience scooped up second place at 1:17:46, while Tick Tick Boom, who finished at 1:24:41, took up the third spot. The female running category went to 5 Am, who finished the race in 1:37:23. Moms that Run won the second spot at 2:07:34. Hatiperi Power scooped up the third spot in a time of 2:15:40.

Munsha won the mixed group with a time of 1:37:00. Team Sloth finished second in 1:57:51, while Easy Wallet$ occupied the third spot with a time of 2:08:08.

Sixty-one teams of four took part in the 2022 Bank Windhoek Relay after registering via Webscorer.com. The charity-based event encourages a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody, cheered all the winners and participants. “It was an exciting, successful event. We thank everyone for coming to participate for a good cause,” she said as she announced that proceeds generated from the event would go to the ongoing fight against hunger in Namibia.

Participating teams had 31 hours to complete 20 kilometres, starting at noon Saturday, Namibian time. Each runner or walker used an activity tracker app to track their distance and pace. The teams then had to submit a link or screenshot of their activity for distance and time verification.

Farm Windhoek Fitness, who facilitated the event, said they were once again proud to be part of the Bank Windhoek Relay for the third year running. “The past two years had to be virtual runs only due to the pandemic. So along with the virtual run this year, it was great to see participants in person,” said Farm Windhoek Fitness’, Julie Mbaisa. She added that the feedback received from the participants was positive. “The Relay is a great community-building initiative from Bank Windhoek. We are proud to assist and be part of it.”

The Deeper Fitness team made up of the Deeper Fellowship Church members was crowned as the Best Corporate Representation team. The Bank Windhoek Relay awards concluded with lucky draws and prizes such as the best team photo on social media. The full results are available at www.webscorer.com.

