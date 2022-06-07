Namibia’s talisman Hotto named among top 10 COSAFA greats

WINDHOEK, June 7 — Namibian striker Deon Hotto, fresh from a solid season with South African Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates, was named among the top 10 legends of the Council of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) on Monday.

COSAFA named 10 players who have lit up the COSAFA Cup tournament and etched their names into the tournament’s history over the last 25 years.

Hotto’s six goals rank as the most for any individual who has played for Namibia in the tournament.

“Hotto will forever be in Namibian football folklore for his two goals in the 2015 COSAFA Cup final that handed his side the trophy and one of their greatest days on the soccer field. He got four goals in all in that 2015 COSAFA Cup run, added another on home soil in 2016 and then got one more in 2018,” said the statement.

Other players to make the list include: Peter Ndlovu (Zimbabwe), Brian Baloyi (SA), MaKersley Appou (Mauritius), Fabrice Akwa (Angola), Manuel ‘Tico-Tico’ Bacuane (Mozambique), Felix Badenhorst (Eswatini), Rotson Kilambe (Zambia), Lehlohonolo Seema (Lesotho), and Dipsy Selolwane (Botswana). (Xinhua)