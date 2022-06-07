Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Namibia’s talisman Hotto named among top 10 COSAFA greats
Namibia’s talisman Hotto named among top 10 COSAFA greats
Sports

Namibia’s talisman Hotto named among top 10 COSAFA greats

June 7, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 7 — Namibian striker Deon Hotto, fresh from a solid season with South African Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates, was named among the top 10 legends of the Council of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) on Monday.
COSAFA named 10 players who have lit up the COSAFA Cup tournament and etched their names into the tournament’s history over the last 25 years.
Hotto’s six goals rank as the most for any individual who has played for Namibia in the tournament.
“Hotto will forever be in Namibian football folklore for his two goals in the 2015 COSAFA Cup final that handed his side the trophy and one of their greatest days on the soccer field. He got four goals in all in that 2015 COSAFA Cup run, added another on home soil in 2016 and then got one more in 2018,” said the statement.
Other players to make the list include: Peter Ndlovu (Zimbabwe), Brian Baloyi (SA), MaKersley Appou (Mauritius), Fabrice Akwa (Angola), Manuel ‘Tico-Tico’ Bacuane (Mozambique), Felix Badenhorst (Eswatini), Rotson Kilambe (Zambia), Lehlohonolo Seema (Lesotho), and Dipsy Selolwane (Botswana).  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 169
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Absence of league impacted quality of football: Mannetti

April 17, 2018

Solskjaer revival continues, Liverpool “not Harlem Globetrotters”

January 14, 2019

Brazil to use facial recognition at Copa America

April 26, 2019

Try Again and Young Brazilians collect six points...

May 21, 2018

MultiChoice Namibia to showcase Namibian athletes on dedicated...

July 30, 2021

SKW relegated as Inland Stream goes down to...

June 18, 2018

Japan confident of hosting Tokyo Olympics despite coronavirus,...

February 21, 2020

Kondjashili and Haitope win fifth edition of Navachab...

September 15, 2018

Namibia pitted in Group B of 2021 Africa...

January 29, 2021

2022 IMMAF Oceania Championships: Registration opens

May 19, 2022