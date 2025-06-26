Uganda to host Pearl of Africa T20 Cricket Series

KAMPALA, June 25– The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has announced that five nations will take part in the inaugural Pearl of Africa T20 Cricket Series.

The tournament slated for July 16-28 will take place at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe, a town 35 kilometers from the capital Kampala.

“We are glad to be hosting this tournament which is a precursor for the T20 Cricket World Cup qualifiers to take place in Uganda in September this year,” said Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) Chairman, Jackson Kavuma when speaking to the press Wednesday in Kampala.

Besides hosts Uganda, the participating countries also include Kenya, Namibia (A), United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Adonia Waibale, the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, said that the tournament features a single round-robin format, followed by playoff matches and the final.

“This tournament will be the start of an annual event to attract top teams from the region and beyond,” added Waibal. All matches, except those involving Namibia (A), will carry official T20 International (T20) status, offering valuable points and experience to participating nations.

The Uganda Cricket Association chairman Kavuma also welcomed Kuwait’s involvement, noting that its rise in T20 Cricket is because of the continuous efforts it keeps putting in.

The campaign will start on July 18th with host Uganda facing Kenya, while Namibia A takes on the UAE in the second match on the same day. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 93