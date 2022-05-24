Unam student takes his own life at Katima Mulilo

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, May 24 – A Namibian Unam student, Benjel Yambwa Mutafela (31), who went missing at around midnight on Sunday at Bebi location, Katima Mulilo has committed suicide, police spokesman, Inspector Kisco Sitali, said in a report.

When it was discovered he was missing, his sisters and others began a search party and eventually found him near bushes where he had taken his life by hanging himself with an electric cable. Around 03h45 the sister called the police for help and they responded and attended to the scene. – Namibia Daily News

