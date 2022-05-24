Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Unam student takes his own life at Katima Mulilo
Unam student takes his own life at Katima Mulilo
Crime

Unam student takes his own life at Katima Mulilo

May 24, 2022

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, May 24 – A Namibian Unam student, Benjel Yambwa Mutafela (31), who went missing at around midnight on Sunday at Bebi location, Katima Mulilo has committed suicide, police spokesman, Inspector Kisco Sitali, said in a report.

When it was discovered he was missing, his sisters and others began a search party and eventually found him near bushes where he had taken his life by hanging himself with an electric cable.  Around 03h45 the sister called the police for help and they responded and attended to the scene. – Namibia Daily News

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 281
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Human trafficking accused gets new lawyer

July 7, 2018

Girl run over for picking beans at farm

May 3, 2022

Sixteen motorists in court on drunk driving charges

October 1, 2018

Morocco arrests suspect wanted by France for financing...

January 23, 2019

Gun parts smuggled into Australia in toy motorcycles

January 29, 2019

Grootfontein police officer appears in court for shooting...

June 23, 2018

Police in Ethiopia’s capital warns over rising ride-by...

February 25, 2019

Alleged drug dealers allowed to appeal against bail...

October 30, 2018

Grandson steals N.dollars 280 000 from pensioner grandfather

June 29, 2018

Cleaner appears in court for theft of hostel...

June 26, 2018