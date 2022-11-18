Trending Now
UNICEF calls for protection of children in Mideast, North Africa ahead of World Children's Day
Africa

November 18, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 18 — The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday called for the protection of children and their rights in the Middle East and North Africa as violence, conflict and unrest have robbed nearly 580 children of their lives in the region so far this year.
UNICEF made the plea ahead of the World Children’s Day, which falls on Nov. 20.
As this date approaches, children across the Middle East and North Africa are facing yet another rise in violence, said UNICEF in a press release.
Since the beginning of this year, nearly 580 children have been killed in conflict or violence across several countries in the region, an average of more than 10 children every week. Many more have been injured. This is an unacceptable reality, it said.
Children in the region continue to suffer the devastating impact of protracted conflicts, communal violence, explosive ordnance and remnants of war, and political and social unrest that permeate several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it said.
“UNICEF is alarmed that children continue to pay a heavy price for violence and conflict. States party to the Convention of the Rights of the Child have the obligation to protect children in situations of conflict and violence and to guarantee their right to life and to freedom of expression,” said UNICEF.
“The right of children to be protected from violence should be upheld at all times and by all parties to conflicts. Violence is never a solution, and violence against children is never defensible,” said the fund. (Xinhua)

