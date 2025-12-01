Swapo Suffers Shock Losses in Kavango East as Independents and APP Take Constituencies and Key Seats

By John K. WaDisho

RUNDU, Dec 1 – While the Swapo Party celebrates its sweeping national victory in the recent Regional and Local Authority Elections, the political tide in the Kavango East Region tells a different story. According to results released by the Electoral Commission of Namibia, Swapo has suffered significant setbacks in one of its former strongholds, losing two major constituencies Mashare and Rundu Rural to independent candidates Paulus Mbangu and Petrus Kashumali.

Swapo, which managed to secure only two seats in the region, also lost control of the Divundu Settlement for the first time. The All People’s Party (APP) took two seats, while the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) claimed one, effectively ending Swapo’s dominance in the local authority.

In a surprising twist, all the newly elected councilors at Divundu drawn from Swapo, APP and IPC hail from the same extended family. The unusual outcome has sparked debate over who will become the next Chairperson of the Divundu Settlement, with many suggesting the matter is now “a family affair rather than a political one.”

The results have ignited spirited discussions on social media across Kavango East, a region traditionally loyal to Swapo. Some commentators argue that the party’s decline is a reflection of growing frustration with national appointing authorities, noting that despite strong support for Swapo during the 2024 Presidential Elections, Kavango East was largely overlooked in high-level appointments compared to Kavango West and other regions.

Others attribute the losses to what they describe as ineffective regional leadership within the Swapo structures in Kavango East, claiming the leadership has failed to adequately mobilise and maintain support for the ruling party.

Earlier this year, on 22 September 2025, this reporter sought comment from Presidential Spokesperson Jonas Mbambo regarding concerns raised by residents and analysts including political commentator Dr. Ndumba Kamwaya following the announcement of the new list of Ambassadors, which again appeared to exclude representatives from Kavango East. Mbambo, however, declined to respond to all questions submitted.

As the dust settles, analysts say the Kavango East results signal a shifting political landscape one that Swapo may need to confront with urgency ahead of future national elections – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 38