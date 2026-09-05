Somali forces kill 14 al-Shabaab fighters in southwest region

MOGADISHU, Sept. 5 — Somali forces killed 14 al-Shabaab fighters on Saturday during a security operation in the country’s southwestern region, according to government officials.

The Ministry of Defense reported that troops successfully destroyed bases in Buula Fulay where the fighters were hiding during the operation.

“This operation forms part of the ongoing efforts that the Somali National Army is pursuing to eliminate al-Shabaab and ensure security and stability throughout the country,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry commended the army for its courage and sacrifice, emphasizing that operations will continue until the militants are fully eradicated.

Al-Shabaab has not yet commented on the operation, which follows heavy clashes just a day earlier between the Somali National Army, along with allied forces, and al-Shabaab fighters in Baidoa. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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