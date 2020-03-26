S. Africans applaud Chinese response to COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 -- Some South Africans who remained in China praised the Chinese authorities for containing the disease with the discipline of the citizens. Mthabisi Ngwenya, an English teacher at Dongguan City in southern Guangdong Province, told Xinhua that the manner the Chinese people and government handled the COVID-19 is worth praising. "The Chinese are a ferociously committed people, not even COVID-19 stood a chance against the brutal discipline I witnessed... the rest of the world has a blueprint now from China of dealing with such calamities... I am still here and I am proud to have stayed through self-quarantine," said Ngwenya. Michael Moeng Mikel, a South African teacher in eastern Shangdong Province, said he decided to remain in China to avoid getting infected and passing the virus on to others in his country. He said he was "terrified" at first and had to do some research about the disease. Later, his employers and government officials explained to him what to do and not to do. "The best things that happened here is that Chinese authorities sent a strong message that everybody must stay home. I was indoors for more than 20 days and that helped. The discipline from the citizens helped," said Mikel. He said the situation is normalizing in where he lives as they can visit restaurant and play football for a few hours. He suggested to South Africans who are now facing rapid increase of confirmed cases in their own country to stay at home. "It (self-quarantine)is not that bad. People should look at how China managed to contained this. They were disciplined following all the instructions from the virologists and government," said Mikel, adding that "fellow South Africans, stay at home, don't be selfish, do it for everyone." Wesley Seale, a PhD candidate in International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said he remained in China to show solidarity with the friend of Africa. He pointed out that China supported South Africa and other African countries when fighting colonialism with no strings attached. Seale said that "even in the post-colonial phase, China was there to support African countries and help them with development. The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) railway line is a prime example. Yet this assistance, even today, comes with no strings attached... China has stood by Africa during her dark days, it was only right that Africans stood with China and show solidarity during China's dark days." He said China is an example that the virus could be beaten with government and citizens working together. "In the wake of COVID-19, China was able to set up makeshift hospitals and build hospitals in 10 days. The world looked on in astonishment in how China was able to intensify its public health system. As a result, the death rate in China was considerably low," said Seale. Xinhua