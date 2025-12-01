Light aircraft crash kills 2 in South Africa’s Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, Dec. 1 — South African authorities have launched a probe into a light aircraft crash that killed two people at the Morningstar Airfield in Cape Town, the country’s legislative capital, on Sunday.

The Sling 2 crashed shortly after taking off at about 11:00 a.m. local time on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports, the two on board were a flight instructor and a private license holder.

A comprehensive preliminary report detailing the findings of the investigation will be made available on the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) website, its Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division said in a statement.

“We do have investigators on site to collect the necessary information and evidence that forms part of the preliminary report.

This report gets published in 30 days from the day of the accident,” SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola was quoted as saying in the statement. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 25