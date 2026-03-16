Strengthening consumer banking to shape a more inclusive financial future

Windhoek, Mar.16 – – – Consumer banking sits at the heart of any thriving financial ecosystem. It is the branch of banking that most directly affects everyday life, how people save, spend, borrow, plan, and protect their financial well being. In Namibia, where household financial resilience and access to responsible credit remain essential for long term economic growth, the strength of a bank’s consumer offering is a defining measure of its role in society.

For Nedbank Namibia, this has never been more important. The bank has made significant strides in reshaping the retail environment to be more responsive, integrated, and accessible. As part of this evolution, Nedbank continues to invest in leadership and operational structures that elevate the client experience and strengthen its ability to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse consumer base. It is within this context that the bank has appointed JJ Tromp as the new Head of Consumer Banking, effective 1 March 2026.

The Consumer Banking portfolio, comprising Private Banking, Private Wealth, Retail Banking and Lending, plays a central role in the bank’s ambition to offer financial solutions that are simple, relevant, and built around client needs. By bringing these areas together under strong, cohesive leadership, Nedbank is reinforcing the importance of an integrated model that supports better service delivery and more efficient decision making.

Tromp’s appointment strengthens this vision. His previous role as Head of Business Banking has equipped him with a deep understanding of how financial services influence both individuals and enterprises. Working closely with business clients across the country, he has developed an appreciation for the link between household financial security and broader economic performance. This insight positions him strongly to lead the Consumer Banking division at a time when financial inclusion, responsible lending, and improved access to solutions remain national priorities.

Under his leadership, Nedbank will continue advancing initiatives such as the #GetMoneyFit campaign, a programme designed to empower Namibians with practical financial knowledge. Tromp sees financial education as a cornerstone of long-term stability, noting that when people understand how to manage debt, plan for emergencies, and make informed financial decisions, entire communities are strengthened. The campaign will therefore remain instrumental in shaping how Consumer Banking supports the everyday needs of clients.

Tromp also steps into the role with a clear view of the current economic landscape. While Namibia continues to navigate a recovering global backdrop, signs of resilience, supported by national investment drives, renewable energy developments, and stabilising consumer activity, point towards a cautiously optimistic outlook. In this environment, access to funding becomes even more important. Tromp emphasises that Nedbank will continue to prioritise responsible, sustainable lending practices while exploring new ways to support clients in a dynamic economy.

A key priority for him will be ensuring that new ways of working, rooted in client centric thinking, are embedded across all interactions. This includes simplifying processes, improving digital accessibility, and fostering teams that collaborate effectively to provide quicker, more intuitive service.

Nedbank Namibia Chief Commercial Officer, JG van Graan noted: ‘The market is evolving quickly. Clients want banking that is simple and truly centred around their needs. JJ steps into this role at exactly the right moment, his leadership experience and deep understanding of our business mean he is well positioned to drive the integrated, client‑focused model we require. Consumer Banking is a critical part of how we respond to the needs of Namibian households, and JJ’s appointment strengthens our ability to deliver solutions that support financial well‑being, responsible lending, and long‑term value creation. His leadership will help us remain ahead of market expectations and ensure that Nedbank continues to serve as a trusted partner in a rapidly changing economic environment.’

Nedbank’s continued evolution in the Consumer Banking space reflects its commitment to shaping a banking experience that is accessible, accountable, and genuinely supportive of the financial aspirations of Namibians. With Tromp at the helm of this portfolio, the bank remains well positioned to drive meaningful progress within the sector and contribute to a stronger, more financially confident nation.

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