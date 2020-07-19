OVER 150 DANCERS AUDITIONED FOR 2020 MTC KNOCKOUT PROJECT.





Windhoek, July 19- The 2nd edition of the MTC knockout project dance audition has attracted over 150 wishful talented dancers who registered their interest to become part of the cause driven to fight

homelessness in the country.

The auditions which took place on Saturday at Westlane studio in Windhoek is set to identify professional,

young and talented dancers who are going to be back up dancers for 30 Namibian personalities who are

going to rock the stage comes the 3rd October, the date of the main event.



“We have dancers who travelled from as far as Katima Mulilo, Oshakati, Ongwediva, Mariental, and those

from Erongo region, due to the lockdown, have sent their videos to Windhoek for auditions. We are

therefore quite pleased with the turn out, because amongst others, it demonstrates that Namibians understand the overall objective of the cause and would like to contribute to unleash a formidable thud

against the inadequacy of homelessness in the country”, said John Ekongo, MTC’s Manager:Sponsorships and Promotion.



Themed “Together we can beat homelessness”, the 2020 edition is focused on addressing the issue of homelessness with the hope that the project will create awareness, spur a national debate and entice Namibians in finding concrete solutions, and to raise funds that will be channeled to efforts aimed at restoring the dignity of many homeless citizens by putting a roof over their heads.



The MTC Knockout Project started last year as a social intervention program by MTC with the specific aim to address societal issues within our communities. Last year’s initiative was aimed towards creating awareness around Gender-Based Violence in society when celebrities slugged it out in an exhibition boxing style.

NDN Reporter