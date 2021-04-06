Master KG’s Jerusalema surpasses one billion streams on TikTok.

Pretoria,April 6 — Master KG’s 2020 global hit Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo has once again set presidency on the continent by surpassing one billion streams on social media platform, TikTok.

The Pretoria based music producer has been basking in glory ever since he released Jerusalema which has since seen him bagging numerous local and international awards.

To put the cherry on top, TikTok has revealed it will now be paying royalties for all South African music that will be played on its platform.

“TikTok is delighted to enter into this agreement with the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) and the Composers Authors and Publishers Association (CAPASSO) ensuring that songwriters, composers and publishers across Africa can benefit when their music is used on TikTok. This is an exciting region for us with a huge pool of incredible talent, and we look forward to connecting them with our global audience,” said Jordan Lowy, Head of Music Publishing Licensing and Partnerships at TikTok.

In addition, MasterKG is currently the best performing African artist around the world on the Global Digital Artist Ranking.

Compiled by Daniel

Namibia Daily News Correspondent

Pretoria, South Africa