MTC GIVES TOP LEARNER FULL BURSARY.

Windhoek, Dec 3– Mobile Telecommunications Limited, MTC came to aid with a full bursary for the young top leaner, who was last week reported in local newspaper The Namibian to have

matriculated with flying colors, but failed to further to tertiary education due to lack of funds.



The 23years old Verner Haimbili obtained 36 points in grade 12 in 2015 from Haimbili Haufiku Secondary School, and with the assistance of MTC is now going to study Bachelor of Veterinary at the

University of Namibia.

Raised by his mother, and coming from a family of eight siblings, Haimbili lives with his unemployed cousin in the informal settlement of Okuryangava, Katutura, where he is finding the goings tough.

“Things are really difficult. My mother is unemployed and my father passed on in 2004. When I finished school, I was very hopeful and determined to go to university, but things turn hard when I could not

get a loan from NSFAF.”

The calm and soft spoken Haimbili could however not hide his excitement when he received a bursary,

stating that he is now finally going to pursue his dream of becoming a Vet doctor.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said “we are excited to make this young man’s dreams come true and connect him to a future he will be proud. Everybody deserves

an opportunity in life and we want to give him this opportunity so he can empower himself with a qualification that will change his and his families lives forever. We wish the young man well and we

would like to thank the University of Namibia for assisting him with his application”.

As part of its support to education, MTC has a bursary scheme in place; the MTC Namibia Internship Program, which in partnership with institutions of high learning give internship opportunities to

students; and the MTC Rural School Project, which is driven to build or renovate dilapidated schools in

rural areas.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info