Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Foundation Invest N$1 million in Skills Development

Staff Reporter

ONGWEDIVA, Sept. 6 — Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation, dedicated leaders in fostering positive change and empowerment, proudly announce a joint contribution of N$1 million to support the National Training Authority (NTA) in hosting the third National Skills Competition in Ongwediva from September 25 to September 30, 2023. This competition will showcase proficiency in 14 skill sets, including automotive technology, bricklaying, carpentry, cooking, tiling, hairdressing, and welding. Organized by the National Training Authority, this event plays a crucial role in Namibia’s mission to nurture a skilled and empowered workforce, contributing to the growth of an industrialized and knowledge-based economy.

This substantial financial commitment underscores Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation’s dedication to being catalysts for positive change within the Namibian economy and the communities they serve. “Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation are thrilled to collaborate with the National Training Authority to bring this competition to Ongwediva,” stated Bronwyn Moody, Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorships, and Events. She added, “Our N$1 million sponsorship reflects our unwavering commitment to education and skills development in Namibia, ultimately leading to sustainable employment opportunities for Namibians.”

In March 2022, Bank Windhoek also provided a N$1 million sponsorship for the successful staging of WorldSkills Africa Swakopmund 2022, recognizing the transformative potential of technical and vocational education and training.

“Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Namibia plays a pivotal role in addressing unemployment, particularly youth unemployment. The Capricorn Foundation takes pride in our collaboration with our subsidiary, Bank Windhoek, and our partnership with NTA to host the third National Skills Competition. We remain dedicated to finding solutions that drive economic growth, social progress, job creation, and entrepreneurship,” affirmed Marlize Horn, Capricorn Foundation Executive Officer.

The Technical Vocational Training Competition promises to showcase exceptional talent, innovation, and dedication to craftsmanship, reinforcing the commitment of Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation to skills development and empowerment in Namibia.