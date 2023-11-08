Bank Windhoek’s Empathy Project 2023: Making a Difference in Education

Staff Reporter

LUDERITZ, November 8 — Bank Windhoek’s Lüderitz Service Centre has taken a heartwarming step in its Empathy Project 2023 by generously donating essential items and cleaning materials to four local schools: Marmer Primary School, Diaz Primary School, Helene Van Rhijn Primary School, and Nautilus Primary School.

The team expressed their joy in collaborating with others to bring happiness to the students at these schools. The school principals, in turn, conveyed their profound gratitude and appreciation to Bank Windhoek, acknowledging the substantial positive impact that the Project’s assistance has had on hundreds of learners in their community.

The Bank Windhoek Empathy Project represents a bank-wide annual initiative that provides branches and departments with funding to support community projects of their choice. “As a catalyst for positive change, Bank Windhoek firmly believes that every staff member plays a crucial role in uplifting the community in which they operate. This is how we establish our social footprint as responsible corporate citizens,” emphasized Bronwyn Moody, Bank Windhoek’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships.

The theme for the Bank’s Empathy Project in 2023 is education, with a budget of nearly N$500,000 allocated for donations. Sixty-eight schools and early childhood development centres across the nation have received support in the form of stationery, uniforms, gardening assistance, and facility renovations through the Bank’s Empathy Project. This initiative has also extended its reach to orphanages, children with special needs, and health centres, further underlining Bank Windhoek’s commitment to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.