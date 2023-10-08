Strengthening Ties: Philippines Explores Enhanced Economic Relations with Malawi and Namibia

Staff Reporter

MANILA Philippines, Oct. 8 — In a significant move to bolster economic ties, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has expressed his country’s eagerness to strengthen relations with Malawi and Namibia. This announcement came as President Marcos welcomed the envoys from these African nations – Ambassador Kwacha Chisiza of Malawi and Ambassador Herman Pule Diamonds of Namibia – during their presentation of credentials at Malacañang.

During the meeting, President Marcos emphasized the Philippines’ willingness to share its expertise with the Malawi government, particularly in improving their agricultural sector, with a special focus on enhancing rice production. He encouraged Ambassador Chisiza to send technicians, scientists, and practitioners to the Philippines to witness the country’s advancements in rice and corn production, as well as other agricultural techniques that could benefit Malawi. President Marcos highlighted that such collaborations could lead to mutual benefits and an increase in trade between the two countries.

Ambassador Chisiza expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and stated his intention to further strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Malawi. He identified common areas of interest, especially in the agriculture sector, given that agriculture plays a pivotal role in both countries’ economies. Malawi sees an opportunity to learn from the Philippines’ extensive experience in rice production, as rice is a vital staple food in both nations. Ambassador Chisiza also shared insights about “Malawi Vision 2063,” which emphasizes agriculture productivity, industrialization, and urbanization, inviting President Marcos to consider an official visit to Malawi in the future.

In addition to focusing on rice production, Ambassador Chisiza expressed Malawi’s interest in promoting student exchange programs between the two countries, citing the Philippines’ expertise in various fields as a valuable resource for Malawian students.

Meanwhile, the governments of Namibia and the Philippines are also exploring comprehensive bilateral ties, particularly in trade and industry, agriculture, technical cooperation, and the welfare of their respective citizens. President Marcos highlighted the Philippines’ capacity to assist Namibia in developing its agricultural sector, notably since the International Rice Research Institute is based in the Philippines. The President stressed that the Philippines has a wealth of knowledge and experience in agriculture that can be shared with Namibia.

Ambassador Diamonds of Namibia expressed his country’s desire to enhance cooperation with the Philippines in trade, investment, and technical advancements. He noted that the Philippines possesses technologies that Namibia currently lacks, making technical cooperation a promising avenue for collaboration. The ambassador praised the Filipino community in Namibia and the Philippines’ commitment to ensuring the welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

In response to Ambassador Diamonds’ remarks, President Marcos acknowledged the dedication and hard work of Filipinos abroad, highlighting their significant contributions to the global workforce.

The interactions between President Marcos and the ambassadors of Malawi and Namibia signal a positive step toward forging stronger economic and diplomatic relations between the Philippines and these African nations, with potential benefits for all parties involved.